Kanodia Group's KREEVA Set to Revolutionize Indian Real Estate

The Kanodia Group, renowned in various sectors, is entering the real estate domain with KREEVA, a luxury development platform. In alliance with Meridian Assets Partners, KREEVA plans to offer sophisticated living spaces across India, starting in Delhi NCR, aiming to redefine luxury and innovation in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:02 IST
Kanodia Group's KREEVA Set to Revolutionize Indian Real Estate
Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder - KREEVA, Co-founder, Kanodia Group & Mayank Jain as CEO of KREEVA. Image Credit: ANI
The Kanodia Group, a prominent name in the cement, hygiene, media, and building solutions sectors, is making a significant foray into India's real estate market with the launch of KREEVA, a new development platform led by industry experts.

KREEVA aims to redefine the real estate landscape with innovations and exclusive designs that cater to luxury homebuyers in New India. In partnership with Meridian Assets Partners, this initiative promises the utmost transparency and value governance for stakeholders.

KREEVA's initial projects will be centered in the Delhi NCR area, gradually expanding across India, focusing on creating high-end urban living spaces. CEO Mayank Jain, with his financial and real estate expertise, will be instrumental in driving this vision forward, ensuring that KREEVA establishes a new standard in luxury living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

