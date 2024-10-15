Kanodia Group's KREEVA Set to Revolutionize Indian Real Estate

The Kanodia Group, a prominent name in the cement, hygiene, media, and building solutions sectors, is making a significant foray into India's real estate market with the launch of KREEVA, a new development platform led by industry experts.

KREEVA aims to redefine the real estate landscape with innovations and exclusive designs that cater to luxury homebuyers in New India. In partnership with Meridian Assets Partners, this initiative promises the utmost transparency and value governance for stakeholders.

KREEVA's initial projects will be centered in the Delhi NCR area, gradually expanding across India, focusing on creating high-end urban living spaces. CEO Mayank Jain, with his financial and real estate expertise, will be instrumental in driving this vision forward, ensuring that KREEVA establishes a new standard in luxury living.

(With inputs from agencies.)