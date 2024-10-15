EU Tariffs Intensify the Clash Between Chinese and European Automakers at Paris Car Show

The ongoing Paris car show offered a dramatic stage for the face-off between Chinese and European automakers on Monday, as tensions mounted over looming EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Industry participants are grappling with a pervasive slump in demand, further complicating an already competitive landscape.

Amidst this backdrop, significant voices such as Stella Li of BYD urged caution against the tariffs, highlighting the burden on consumers, while Carlos Tavares of Stellantis warned of the potential for increased Chinese manufacturing in Europe, exacerbating regional overcapacity.

Despite challenges, Chinese brands like BYD and Leapmotor outlined expansion strategies within Europe, revealing plans to launch new models and establish a stronger market presence. This determination contrasts with the struggles facing European giants who are grappling with reduced demand and the need for swift innovation to remain relevant.

(With inputs from agencies.)