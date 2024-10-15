Government Scrutiny on Quick Commerce: Ensuring Compliance

The government is intensifying its scrutiny of mandatory product disclosures by quick commerce companies, as a senior official reveals potential regulatory action for non-compliance.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that authorities are assessing whether these companies adhere to the Legal Metrology Act, which requires disclosing essential product details.

If violations are found, the Consumer Affairs Ministry might take action as quick commerce continues to grow in India, promising swift delivery of daily necessities.

