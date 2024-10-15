Government Scrutiny on Quick Commerce: Ensuring Compliance
The government is investigating mandatory product disclosures required from quick commerce companies. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare revealed that companies are under examination for compliance with the Legal Metrology Act. Regulatory actions may follow for those violating the act, amidst the rapidly growing popularity of quick commerce in India.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that authorities are assessing whether these companies adhere to the Legal Metrology Act, which requires disclosing essential product details.
If violations are found, the Consumer Affairs Ministry might take action as quick commerce continues to grow in India, promising swift delivery of daily necessities.
