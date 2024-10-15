Airlines Adjust Services Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, a wave of international airlines have chosen to suspend services to the region. Airlines like AEGEAN, Air Baltic, and Emirates have adjusted their flight schedules to destinations including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran.

This decision comes as concerns grow over the safety of airspace in the area. Suspensions vary in duration, with some airlines halting operations until the end of October, while others have opted for indefinite suspensions.

The inundation of flight suspensions reflects the seriousness with which the airline industry treats regional security threats, prioritizing passenger and crew safety above all.

(With inputs from agencies.)