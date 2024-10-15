Left Menu

Steel Storm: India's Domestic Industry Faces Import Surge Battles

A recent report highlights the escalating pressures faced by India's domestic steel industry due to increasing steel imports. The surge, primarily driven by lower-priced imports from several Asian countries, is impacting profit margins and is expected to intensify in the second half of FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:20 IST
Steel Storm: India's Domestic Industry Faces Import Surge Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The surge in steel imports has placed significant pressure on the profit margins of domestic steel producers, and these challenges are anticipated to heighten in the latter half of the current fiscal year, according to a recent report.

The analysis released by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) examines the global factors contributing to the rise in steel imports to India, the potential future import trends, key contributing exporting nations, and the domestic supply-demand equilibrium.

Particularly since the third quarter of FY24, the influx of steel imports into India, largely from China, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea, has drastically affected the gross margins within the domestic steel sector. Ind-Ra predicts that this margin pressure will likely grow more pronounced over the second half of FY25, as China's steel export volumes recently reached a 21-quarter high, due to falling domestic steel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024