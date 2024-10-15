Left Menu

Tata Steel's Narendran Elected Worldsteel Chairman

Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel MD and CEO, has been elected as the chairman of World Steel Association. He is the second Indian to assume this role, following Sajjan Jindal in 2021. The association comprises 160 members responsible for 85% of global steel production.

Tata Steel's Managing Director and CEO, Thachat Viswanath Narendran, has been appointed as the chairman of the World Steel Association, according to the organization's announcement on Tuesday.

Narendran is only the second Indian to hold this prominent position, following in the footsteps of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, who served in 2021.

The association, based in Brussels, reported additional appointments including Ugur Dalbeler of Colakoglu Metalurji AS and Leon Topalian, President and CEO of Nucor Corporation, as Vice Chairs, among other committee members from leading global steel companies.

