Grisly Murder and Theft Shock Rajasthan Village

An alarming crime in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district has left the community in shock after unidentified culprits murdered a woman and stole her jewelry in a brutal manner. The police are actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The victim, identified as Urmila Devi, aged 50, was attacked while collecting wood on her farm. The assailants slit her throat and cut off her legs to steal her silver anklets, a heinous act that has aroused public outrage and demands for swift action by law enforcement.

Local residents staged a protest, urging swift arrests, which was temporarily called off after assurances from authorities. The police confirmed that the post-mortem examination is scheduled, and efforts are ongoing to identify and capture the assailants responsible for this atrocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)