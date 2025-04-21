Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Hopes Dashed by Rashid Khan's Bowling Prowess

In a tense match, Kolkata Knight Riders battled hard but failed to chase the target set by their proficient opponents. Rashid Khan's remarkable bowling performance resulted in critical breakthroughs, leaving KKR at 159 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

The team's innings saw brief sparks of hope through Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 50 runs, but the middle order, including Andre Russell's 21, faltered against sharp bowling.

Amid the struggle, Rashid Khan stood out, securing key dismissals and playing a significant role in stifling the KKR batting line-up, resulting in a challenging innings for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)