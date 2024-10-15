DB Corp's Profit Dips Amid Extended Monsoon Impact

DB Corp Ltd, a leading media group, has announced a 17.63 per cent fall in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, as external factors like an extended monsoon and reduced consumer spending weigh on its financial performance.

According to regulatory filings, the company posted a net profit of Rs 82.57 crore, down from Rs 100.25 crore in the same period last year. This profit decline is accompanied by a 4.62 per cent dip in revenue from operations amounting to Rs 558.95 crore.

While its advertising revenue decreased by 6.67 per cent, a rise of 16.31 per cent in the radio business provided a silver lining. Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, expressed optimism for future growth despite the challenges, emphasizing adaptation to market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)