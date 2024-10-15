Left Menu

DB Corp's Profit Dips Amid Extended Monsoon Impact

DB Corp Ltd reported a decline in its net profit by 17.63% to Rs 82.57 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The drop is attributed to an extended monsoon, affecting consumer spending. Despite challenges, the company aims to continue its growth trajectory in upcoming quarters.

  • India

DB Corp Ltd, a leading media group, has announced a 17.63 per cent fall in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, as external factors like an extended monsoon and reduced consumer spending weigh on its financial performance.

According to regulatory filings, the company posted a net profit of Rs 82.57 crore, down from Rs 100.25 crore in the same period last year. This profit decline is accompanied by a 4.62 per cent dip in revenue from operations amounting to Rs 558.95 crore.

While its advertising revenue decreased by 6.67 per cent, a rise of 16.31 per cent in the radio business provided a silver lining. Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, expressed optimism for future growth despite the challenges, emphasizing adaptation to market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

