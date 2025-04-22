Will Antitrust Measures Reshape Google's Search Dominance?
The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing an antitrust case against Google's use of AI in online search. The trial could reshape the internet landscape by challenging Google's dominance. Remedies proposed include ending exclusive deals and forcing the sale of Chrome and Android if competition isn't restored.
The U.S. Department of Justice is tackling Google's handling of artificial intelligence within its online search services as part of a significant antitrust case, seeking to alter the current digital search framework dramatically. This case follows the DOJ's historical actions against monopolies, marking a potentially paradigm-shifting moment for internet users worldwide.
In his opening statement, DOJ attorney David Dahlquist emphasized the need for accountability, likening Google's actions to previous monopolists targeted by antitrust laws. The DOJ aims for Google's restructuring, including divesting its Chrome browser, to pave the way for competitive parity as search aligns more with AI, including competitors like ChatGPT.
Google's defense highlights its AI initiatives' separation from search-related claims, arguing that the proposed changes could stymie U.S. innovation. Google criticizes the DOJ's intent to dismantle key agreements with device vendors like Apple, asserting that such moves might drive up consumer costs and destabilize browser developers like Mozilla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
