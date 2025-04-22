Left Menu

Domestic Discord Leads to Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP

The murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has taken a new turn with the arrest of his wife, Pallavi, following a complaint from their son. The case, marked by alleged domestic violence, has been handed over to Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch for further investigation.

Domestic Discord Leads to Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP
The murder investigation of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has deepened with the arrest of his wife, Pallavi, based on his son Kartikesh's complaint. The elder Prakash, a retired IPS officer, was found dead at his residence, and the case has now been transferred to Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch for a thorough investigation.

Pallavi, who was brought to the crime scene by the police, attributed the tragedy to domestic violence. Reports indicate that a confrontation at their HSR Layout home led to Pallavi allegedly attacking Prakash with chilli powder and a knife, resulting in his death.

Family disputes seem to be at the heart of this tragedy, with Kartikesh revealing that his mother had threatened his father, leading to an intense family reshuffle shortly before the incident. The crime allegedly stemmed from ongoing arguments over property and potential mental health issues. The late officer was cremated with state honors, as investigators continue probing the unfortunate sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

