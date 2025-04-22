Left Menu

Standing Strong: India’s Defence, Yoga, and Mental Resilience

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the importance of both physical and mental strength for soldiers, stressing the role of yoga, meditation, and spirituality in overcoming stress and anxiety. Despite global uncertainties, Singh assures that India remains secure and credits soldiers for their dedication to the nation's progress.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India maintains its safety and progression amidst global uncertainties, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking at Brahma Kumaris in Sirohi, Rajasthan, he attributes the nation's security to the unwavering dedication of soldiers protecting the borders.

Singh highlights that modern warfare now involves cyber, space, information, and psychological arenas. He stresses the necessity for soldiers to possess not only physical but also mental resilience to thrive in challenging environments such as the Himalayas, seas, and dense forests, separated from families and communities.

The minister underscores the importance of spiritual and mental fortitude in managing stress and anxiety, advocating for yoga and meditation as crucial practices for self-awareness and strength. He describes yoga as a lifestyle fostering focus and internal peace, essential for both soldiers and civilians facing emotional challenges.

