Air India Flight Diverted to Canada After Bomb Threat: Safeguarding Passenger Safety

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada's Iqaluit Airport due to a bomb threat. The airline has acted swiftly, re-screening passengers and cooperating with authorities to address the threat, which follows a pattern of recent false alarms. Potential legal action is being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India aircraft heading from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada following a bomb threat, as reported by an airline official.

The incident occurred when flight AI127 on October 15, 2024, encountered a security threat online, prompting precautionary measures. The aircraft landed safely in Canada, where passengers are now undergoing re-screening under established security protocols. Air India has mobilized airport agencies to provide assistance until travel resumes.

This diversion follows another recent bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, which was diverted to Delhi. Despite these threats being later deemed hoaxes, Air India emphasizes its commitment to safety and plans to cooperate with authorities to identify the perpetrators, considering legal action to recover incurred damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

