South Africa Takes Over G20 Leadership for Women’s Empowerment in 2025

As South Africa prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in 2025, Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has reaffirmed the nation's commitment to prioritizing gender equality and women's empowerment on the global stage. This announcement follows her participation in the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group (EWWG) Ministerial Meetings in Brasília, Brazil, from October 9 to 11, 2024.

A key milestone of the meetings was the official handover of the G20 EWWG Chairship from Brazil to South Africa. Minister Chikunga received the symbolic handover from Brazil's Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, as Brazil concluded its G20 Presidency under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.”

In her address, Chikunga outlined South Africa’s three main priorities for the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group in 2025:

The Care Economy: Tackling the issue of unpaid care work, which disproportionately affects women and limits their economic opportunities.

Promotion of Financial Inclusion: Emphasizing women’s ownership of land and strategic assets, while ensuring meaningful access to property rights.

Gender-Based Violence Prevention: Combating harmful stereotypes and preventing all forms of gender-based violence, particularly against women and children.

Chikunga stated, "South Africa’s Chairship in 2025 will build on the strong foundation laid by Brazil, while focusing on these critical areas to ensure a results-driven approach to women’s empowerment."

Promoting Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment

During the Ministerial Meeting, Chikunga highlighted South Africa’s progress in promoting gender representation, social inclusion, and women’s participation in decision-making processes. She emphasized the need to focus on emerging areas like women’s involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), artificial intelligence (AI), climate policymaking, and sustainable development.

Chikunga also called for collective action in addressing systemic inequalities, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to championing these issues under its G20 leadership.

Bilateral Engagements for Global Cooperation

In addition to participating in the G20 discussions, Chikunga held several bilateral meetings with global leaders to strengthen cooperation on gender equality and social inclusion. Notable meetings included:

Brazil: Collaboration with Minister Gonçalves focused on empowering women-owned businesses in the agricultural sector and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Germany: Discussions with German Federal Minister Lisa Paus centered on financial inclusion and the creation of a cooperative banking institution to support women-owned SMEs in South Africa.

France: Talks with Ambassador Isabelle Lonvis-Rome explored advancing women's participation in the oceans economy, high-tech sectors, and STEM fields, where women are underrepresented.

Looking Ahead

South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency from Brazil in December 2024, positioning itself as a global leader in the fight for gender equality and women’s empowerment. As the country takes on this role, Chikunga’s leadership aims to inspire actionable progress, driving meaningful changes for women worldwide.