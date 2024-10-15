Soaring Skies: India's Domestic Airlines Witness Passenger Surge and Market Shifts
In September, India's domestic airlines flew 1.30 crore passengers, a 6.38% increase from last year. IndiGo's market share reached 63%, while Air India's was 15.1%. AIX Connect led in On Time Performance. Passenger figures and market shares fluctuated, with 48,222 passengers affected by cancellations.
- Country:
- India
India's domestic aviation sector experienced significant growth in September, with 1.30 crore passengers taking to the skies, marking a 6.38% increase from the same period last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
IndiGo maintained its lead with a market share rising to 63%, while Air India's share increased to 15.1%. AIX Connect, newly merged with Air India Express, seized the top spot in On Time Performance (OTP) at 70.1%, overtaking Akasa Air.
A total of 48,222 passengers faced flight cancellations, leading airlines to spend Rs 88.14 lakh on compensation. Additionally, delays affected 2,16,484 passengers, with Rs 2.4 crore allocated for facilitation. The data highlights a complex landscape of competition and growth for India's airlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
