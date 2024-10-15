Canon Celebrates Innovation, Customer Excellence, and Partner Achievements at Annual Dealer Conference in Dubai

Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, recently hosted its annual dealer conference at the Hilton Habtoor City in Dubai, gathering 144 channel partners, system integrators, and value-added resellers from across Africa. The event, themed “ICE: Innovation, Customer, and Experience,” highlighted Canon’s latest innovations, customer relationships, and an immersive imaging experience. It also recognized top-performing partners across five categories for both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

Focus on Strengthening Relationships and Showcasing Innovation

This year’s dealer conference emphasized Canon's commitment to building stronger relationships with its partners and customers while offering them deeper insights into the evolving imaging market. Aligned with Canon’s strategy to get closer to its customers, the event provided attendees with valuable market insights, a strategic outlook for Africa, and an immersive experience of Canon’s comprehensive imaging ecosystem.

The conference featured dedicated zones showcasing Canon’s diverse range of products and solutions across various industries.

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Focus

1. Content Creator Zone

Attendees explored Canon’s latest cameras, including the EOS R50, PowerShot V10, and EOS R8, which are designed to empower photographers, videographers, and content creators. These models, along with the Camera Connect app, streamline workflows and enhance content production efficiency. Canon Academy Video, a virtual online film school, was also highlighted as a key resource for improving creators' production skills.

2. EOS R System Zone

Canon showcased its professional-grade cameras, the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1, designed for professional photographers and videographers. Live demonstrations of these cameras' applications in sports, wildlife photography, and documentary filmmaking provided dealers with a firsthand experience of their capabilities.

3. Cinema Zone

Canon’s EOS R Cinema range, featuring the newly launched EOS C400 and EOS C80, was introduced to attendees, showcasing the advanced features of these cameras for professional filmmaking. Canon Cinema lenses, known for their exceptional optical performance, were also highlighted.

4. Home Zone

Canon’s home printing solutions, including the Maxify and G-series printers, were displayed. Attendees learned about the i-Sensys Cloud connectivity, which offers seamless hybrid working and easy printing and scanning from cloud platforms. Canon’s digital guide and Print Hub were also introduced as essential resources for making the most of Canon printers.

5. Education Zone

Canon’s commitment to education and sustainability was showcased through its World of Education initiative, highlighting various programs designed to empower African youth through technology and knowledge-sharing.

Business-to-Business (B2B) Focus

1. Remote Working Solutions

Canon featured document and information management solutions, including laser and inkjet printers tailored for remote workers, ensuring seamless document management and productivity.

2. Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Canon presented its advanced multifunction devices, such as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series, which streamline document management for SMBs. The imagePROGRAF TM-350/355 MFP Lm36, known for its professional-quality prints and quiet operation, was also showcased as a sustainable solution for SMBs.

3. Public and Corporate Bodies

Canon introduced its smart and secure multifunction devices, like the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series and imagePROGRAF TX-4200. These devices are designed for government agencies and large corporations, focusing on workflow optimization, security, and productivity.

4. Commercial and In-House Printing

Canon’s imagePRESS V900 Series, a compact digital printing press designed for high-quality and high-productivity commercial printing, was highlighted as a solution for businesses seeking professional-grade output.

Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony

The conference culminated in a gala dinner and awards ceremony, where Canon recognized its top-performing partners. Awards were presented in five categories across B2B and B2C businesses, celebrating outstanding contributions to Canon’s success in Africa.

Canon’s Dedication to Growth and Innovation

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, emphasized Canon’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional customer experiences. “Our annual dealer conference was a resounding success, providing a valuable opportunity to connect with our partners across Africa. By showcasing our latest innovations, we empower our partners to achieve their goals and unlock new opportunities,” Ghani said.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director, echoed these sentiments, adding, “This event provided a platform to showcase our complete input-to-output solutions tailored to diverse business needs. Our goal is to strengthen partnerships and position Canon as the preferred choice for businesses across Africa.”

Canon’s 2024 dealer conference reinforced its leadership in imaging solutions while reaffirming its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and empowering its partners across Africa. By providing valuable market insights and showcasing cutting-edge technology, Canon continues to foster long-term success for its partners and customers alike.