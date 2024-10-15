Lufthansa Faces $4 Million USDOT Penalty for Passenger Discrimination

The U.S. Transportation Department has levied a $4 million penalty against Lufthansa. The airline is accused of discriminating against 128 Jewish passengers traveling from New York through Frankfurt to Budapest in May 2022.

According to the USDOT, the passengers, most of whom wore attire typically associated with Orthodox Jewish men, were unfairly denied boarding for a connecting flight in Germany. The decision was ostensibly based on the alleged misconduct of a few individuals.

Despite Lufthansa's denial of discrimination by its staff, the airline has agreed to a settlement to avoid possible litigation. It will pay $2 million in fines and receive a $2 million credit for compensation already disbursed to affected passengers.

