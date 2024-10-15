Left Menu

Lufthansa Faces $4 Million USDOT Penalty for Passenger Discrimination

The U.S. Transportation Department has fined Lufthansa $4 million following allegations of discrimination against Orthodox Jewish passengers traveling from New York to Budapest. In May 2022, 128 passengers wearing traditional Jewish garments were barred from boarding a connecting flight in Germany based on alleged misbehavior by a few individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:57 IST
Lufthansa Faces $4 Million USDOT Penalty for Passenger Discrimination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department has levied a $4 million penalty against Lufthansa. The airline is accused of discriminating against 128 Jewish passengers traveling from New York through Frankfurt to Budapest in May 2022.

According to the USDOT, the passengers, most of whom wore attire typically associated with Orthodox Jewish men, were unfairly denied boarding for a connecting flight in Germany. The decision was ostensibly based on the alleged misconduct of a few individuals.

Despite Lufthansa's denial of discrimination by its staff, the airline has agreed to a settlement to avoid possible litigation. It will pay $2 million in fines and receive a $2 million credit for compensation already disbursed to affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024