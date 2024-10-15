Lufthansa Faces $4 Million USDOT Penalty for Passenger Discrimination
The U.S. Transportation Department has fined Lufthansa $4 million following allegations of discrimination against Orthodox Jewish passengers traveling from New York to Budapest. In May 2022, 128 passengers wearing traditional Jewish garments were barred from boarding a connecting flight in Germany based on alleged misbehavior by a few individuals.
The U.S. Transportation Department has levied a $4 million penalty against Lufthansa. The airline is accused of discriminating against 128 Jewish passengers traveling from New York through Frankfurt to Budapest in May 2022.
According to the USDOT, the passengers, most of whom wore attire typically associated with Orthodox Jewish men, were unfairly denied boarding for a connecting flight in Germany. The decision was ostensibly based on the alleged misconduct of a few individuals.
Despite Lufthansa's denial of discrimination by its staff, the airline has agreed to a settlement to avoid possible litigation. It will pay $2 million in fines and receive a $2 million credit for compensation already disbursed to affected passengers.
