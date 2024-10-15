Left Menu

Iran Denies Missile Transfers Amid Fresh EU Sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Hungary's ambassador to protest EU sanctions over alleged transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia. Iran denies the allegations, calling the sanctions illegal. Iran Air faces flight permit issues to Europe due to the sanctions. Additional individuals and entities face an asset freeze and travel ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:16 IST
Iranian foreign ministry officials called in Hungary's ambassador on Tuesday in response to new EU sanctions targeting Tehran, strongly denying Western claims of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, as reported by Iranian state media.

The EU's sanctions list, revealed on Monday, includes Iran Air and other organizations accused of aiding missile transfers to Russia. While Britain, outside the EU, also enforced fresh sanctions, Hungarian involvement stems from its current role as EU's president.

In anticipation of further escalation, Iranian airlines like Iran Air face operational hurdles within Europe due to revoked flight permits, following comprehensive sanctions that enforce asset freezes and travel restrictions on implicated Iranian figures and entities.

