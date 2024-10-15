Samsung India Workers Strike Ends: Plant Operations Resume in Tamil Nadu
Samsung India workers in Tamil Nadu ended their month-long strike after government-mediated talks. Demands included wage revisions and work conditions. The Tamil Nadu government facilitated a resolution whereby Samsung agreed to some welfare measures. All striking workers will resume work without facing repercussions.
A prolonged strike involving employees of Samsung India Electronics Ltd at its Tamil Nadu plant has concluded, with workers set to return to their jobs, the state government announced.
Approximately 1,100 workers had been striking since September 9 over demands including wage revision and better work conditions. The resolution came following talks mediated by key government ministers, including Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Samsung India has agreed to various welfare measures following the discussions, and assured that returning workers will not face punitive actions for their participation in the protest. The workers will cooperate fully with management as operations resume.
(With inputs from agencies.)
