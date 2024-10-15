Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Canada

In a tense turn of events, an Air India plane en route from Delhi to Chicago was forced to land in Canada on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the aircraft made an emergency landing at Iqaluit, Nunavut, allowing all 211 passengers and crew to disembark safely.

Air India's statement revealed that this security threat was posted online, triggering the precautionary landing. The company has assured passengers of meticulous re-screening protocols and assistance at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)