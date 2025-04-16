Left Menu

China's Economy Surprises with Q1 Growth Amidst Trade Tensions

China's economy expanded 5.4% in Q1, surpassing expectations yet overshadowed by U.S. trade tensions. Despite strong March data, challenges like a property market slump persist. Analysts warn that further policy measures may stabilize, but not rejuvenate, growth against a backdrop of structural economic hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:11 IST
China's Economy Surprises with Q1 Growth Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn, China's economy grew by 5.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, beating forecasts as revealed by data on Wednesday. Nonetheless, ongoing trade tensions with the United States threaten future growth prospects.

Despite solid industrial output and retail sales in March, structural challenges such as declines in the property sector and substantial local government debt cast uncertainty on sustained economic recovery. While the market reaction was muted, analysts emphasize the need for more robust policy support from Beijing to counterbalance these hurdles.

China's economic landscape is further complicated by the trade war, posing significant risks to long-term financial stability. As U.S. tariffs escalate, pressure mounts on Beijing to expedite measures to maintain stable growth, aligning with its 2025 target of around 5% annual expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025