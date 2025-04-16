Left Menu

Nvidia's H20 Chip Export Hurdle: A Billion-Dollar Blow

Nvidia faces a $5.5 billion setback after U.S. limits exports of its H20 AI chip to China. The restrictions, aimed at maintaining a technological edge, impact Nvidia's business with Chinese tech giants. The U.S. insists on heightened export scrutiny, citing national security concerns.

Updated: 16-04-2025 08:08 IST
Nvidia announced facing a $5.5 billion charge as U.S. restrictions have curbed exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China. This move hampers Nvidia's business with Chinese tech firms, a crucial market for its advanced chips. U.S. officials aim to control the sale of state-of-the-art chips to maintain a technological lead over China.

In response, Nvidia has started designing chips that align closely with U.S. export limits. The U.S. Commerce Department introduced new licensing requirements for chips like Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308, contributing to a 6% drop in Nvidia's share value during after-hours trading.

The restrictions on H20 exports stem from concerns about its potential use in supercomputers in China. Despite lower computing capabilities compared to other Nvidia chips, its impressive connectivity could facilitate the construction of Chinese supercomputers, prompting the U.S. to impose these stringent controls.

