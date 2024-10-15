Delhi Drives into the Digital Future with Vehicle Registration Overhaul
The Delhi government is considering the shift to digital registration certificates to improve vehicle registration processes. This move aims to ease the process for vehicle owners and address compliance issues. Discussions also covered delays and non-compliance, with potential penalties for dealers not meeting standards.
In a bid to modernize vehicle registration and enhance compliance, the Delhi government is considering a switch to digital registration certificates.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot discussed the potential shift with representatives from key automotive organizations, underlining the administration's commitment to a more efficient system.
Despite self-registration facilities introduced for dealers, registration delays persist, prompting warnings of penalties and surprise inspections to enforce compliance.
