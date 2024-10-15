Left Menu

Swift Response: SAF Intercepts Bomb Threat on Air India Express

Two Singapore Air Force fighter jets were dispatched to escort an Air India Express flight following a bomb threat. The aircraft was safely guided away from populated areas before landing at Changi Airport. The threat was communicated via email, prompting comprehensive emergency responses, including deployment of ground defenses and police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On a tense Tuesday evening, Singapore's Air Force acted swiftly by deploying two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express flight due to a bomb threat.

The aircraft, operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore, received the threat through an email, as confirmed by Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. The RSAF F-15SG jets ensured the plane was safely diverted away from populated areas.

After landing at Changi Airport, the plane was secured by local police, and comprehensive investigations are underway. The quick response of the SAF and Home Team was pivotal in the safe management of this potential crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

