British Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Over Baltic Sea

British fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft near NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea in separate incidents. The Typhoons scrambled to address threats and reassure allies. The UK emphasizes its role in fortifying security alongside NATO's newest member, Sweden, amid rising tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets intercepted Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents last week, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

On Tuesday, Typhoons were deployed to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M intelligence aircraft. A similar scenario occurred on Thursday when unknown aircraft, believed to be Russian, ventured from Kaliningrad airspace, prompting another interception by British jets. The Ministry provided this information in an official statement.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard highlighted the UK's proactive stance amid escalating Russian threats, showcasing Britain's commitment to NATO defence operations. "This mission underlines our capacity to collaborate with NATO's newest member, Sweden, in safeguarding the alliance's airspace," Pollard stated. Russia has yet to respond to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

