Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Steps Down: A New Chapter in PAP Politics
Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced his exit from politics ahead of the May 3 election. At 66, he emphasized the importance of leadership renewal in the PAP, mirroring practices of political predecessors. The PAP plans to field 32 new candidates in a move for national leadership renewal.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a significant announcement, Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen revealed his decision to step down from politics ahead of the upcoming general election scheduled for May 3. This makes him the first confirmed minister not seeking re-election, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.
At 66, Ng stressed the importance of leadership succession, a key strength of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). He highlighted that renewal and experience are crucial for any government's continuous progress. Ng noted, "It's a virtue that PAP forces itself to renew," emphasizing the need for senior politicians to make way for new leadership.
Since entering politics in 2001, Ng has held various significant roles including Defence Minister since 2011, steering Singapore's military strategy in a complicated security milieu. His departure paves the way for PAP's fielding of 32 new candidates in the election. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored this as part of a major leadership renewal strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar naval base in Karnataka.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with crew on board IOS SAGAR at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.
India's effort is to make Indian Ocean region more peaceful and prosperous: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Flags off Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR at Karwar Naval Base
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates various infra projects at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.