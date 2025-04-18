Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Steps Down: A New Chapter in PAP Politics

In a significant announcement, Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen revealed his decision to step down from politics ahead of the upcoming general election scheduled for May 3. This makes him the first confirmed minister not seeking re-election, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.

At 66, Ng stressed the importance of leadership succession, a key strength of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). He highlighted that renewal and experience are crucial for any government's continuous progress. Ng noted, "It's a virtue that PAP forces itself to renew," emphasizing the need for senior politicians to make way for new leadership.

Since entering politics in 2001, Ng has held various significant roles including Defence Minister since 2011, steering Singapore's military strategy in a complicated security milieu. His departure paves the way for PAP's fielding of 32 new candidates in the election. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored this as part of a major leadership renewal strategy.

