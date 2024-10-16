Boeing's Financial Turbulence: Navigating Through Crisis
Boeing aims to raise up to $25 billion through stock and debt offerings to stabilize its finances amid a production and regulatory crisis. Challenges include a strike, mounting debt, and potential credit rating downgrades, with new financings and credit facilities offering some relief.
Boeing revealed plans on Tuesday to bolster its finances by raising up to $25 billion through a combination of stock and debt offerings, bolstered by a $10 billion credit agreement with major lenders. The move comes as the aerospace giant grapples with a production and regulatory crisis, resulting in significant financial turbulence.
The company has been mired in successive crises starting January 5, when a door panel blew off a 737 MAX jet in mid-air. This led to the departure of its CEO, slower production due to ongoing regulatory investigations, and a strike by 33,000 union workers in September. Boeing is striving to maintain its credit ratings, which are precariously close to junk status after three quarters of cash burn.
Despite these challenges, Boeing's stock experienced a 2.1% uptick on Tuesday. Credit agencies like S&P Global and Fitch have indicated that the new financing efforts could help preserve Boeing's investment-grade rating, although skepticism remains among some analysts. Meanwhile, Boeing has not activated the new $10 billion credit facility, maintaining it as a precautionary measure while exploring long-term financial strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
