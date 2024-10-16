Left Menu

Boeing Workers Rally Amidst Financial Crisis

Boeing workers rallied in Seattle for better wages, pressuring CEO Kelly Ortberg amid a financial crisis. A strike involving 33,000 workers halted production of key aircraft, further complicated by Boeing's recent job cuts and shareholder concerns.

Boeing factory workers convened for a major rally in Seattle, insisting on improved wages and benefits, as the company grapples with a financial crisis. The protest marks a heightened confrontation with CEO Kelly Ortberg, in the wake of recent job cuts.

Dueling political forces added to the tension, with Washington state Congressional Democrats urging a swift resolution. The union demands a 40% salary increasem, as 33,000 workers continue to halt production of Boeing's staple aircraft, amid allegations of unfair labor practices against the company.

Negotiations have faltered despite federal mediation, prompting Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su's involvement. Amidst declining shares and ongoing arbitrations, pressure mounts on the aerospace giant to reach an agreement or face further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

