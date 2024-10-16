Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada-India Trade Relations Under Scrutiny

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng reassures the business community of the government's commitment to bilateral trade. Despite accusations from Canada's Prime Minister and diplomatic expulsions, Ng emphasizes continued support for strong economic ties while prioritizing the protection of Canadian citizens.

Tensions have spiked between India and Canada following accusations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against the Indian government. Despite the diplomatic upheaval, Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng assured on Tuesday that the nation is steadfast in maintaining crucial commercial ties with India.

In a recent move, India expelled six Canadian diplomats as it withdrew its top emissaries from Ottawa. On the other hand, Canada reciprocated, leading to an unprecedented diplomatic standoff. Nonetheless, Ng urged the continuation of dialogue, expressing commitment to protecting the interests of Canadian enterprises in India.

With bilateral trade surpassing USD 8.27 billion in fiscal year 2023, the two nations hold significant economic stakes. Canada's business community has been reassured of governmental support, while ensuring the protection of Canadian citizens, upholding both trade and the rule of law in diplomatic engagements.

