Bomb Threat Aboard Air India Express in Singapore Averted

A suspected bomb threat on an Air India Express flight from Madurai, India, has triggered a security alert in Singapore. Police confirmed on Wednesday that no explosive device was found after conducting thorough checks on the aircraft upon its arrival at Changi Airport.

The alert was raised when the airline received an email threatening a bomb on flight AXB684, due to land on Tuesday night. The plane, initially scheduled to arrive at 8.50 pm, was safely escorted by two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, finally landing at 10.04 pm.

Police reported receiving the bomb threat at 8.25 pm and immediately launched investigations. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen commended the swift response in a Facebook post, noting the quick mobilization of F-15SGs, ground-based air defense systems, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The incident remains under investigation, with authorities pledging to act against those responsible for the false alarm.

