Left Menu

Bomb Threat Aboard Air India Express in Singapore Averted

A suspected bomb threat aboard an Air India Express flight from Madurai, India, prompted a security scramble in Singapore. No explosive device was discovered following security checks by the police. The flight had received a bomb threat email but landed safely at Changi Airport after being escorted by RSAF fighter jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:09 IST
Bomb Threat Aboard Air India Express in Singapore Averted
Special Air India Flight Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A suspected bomb threat on an Air India Express flight from Madurai, India, has triggered a security alert in Singapore. Police confirmed on Wednesday that no explosive device was found after conducting thorough checks on the aircraft upon its arrival at Changi Airport.

The alert was raised when the airline received an email threatening a bomb on flight AXB684, due to land on Tuesday night. The plane, initially scheduled to arrive at 8.50 pm, was safely escorted by two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, finally landing at 10.04 pm.

Police reported receiving the bomb threat at 8.25 pm and immediately launched investigations. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen commended the swift response in a Facebook post, noting the quick mobilization of F-15SGs, ground-based air defense systems, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The incident remains under investigation, with authorities pledging to act against those responsible for the false alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024