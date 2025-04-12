Left Menu

Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire

Four Indian migrant workers in Singapore were celebrated for their bravery in rescuing children and adults from a shophouse fire. The workers used a scaffold and ladder to carry out the rescue. The incident involved 16 minors and raised concerns about fire safety compliance at the building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a commendable display of valor, four Indian migrant workers in Singapore have been honored for their decisive role in rescuing 16 children and six adults from a raging fire in a shophouse. Their quick actions saved lives, as they used a scaffold and ladder to facilitate the emergency operation.

The young victims included Mark Shankar Pawanovich, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and a 10-year-old Australian girl who tragically succumbed to injuries. The rapid response of the migrant workers was hailed by Singapore's Manpower Ministry, which extended gratitude via the Friends of ACE coins.

Preliminary investigations revealed fire safety violations in the shophouse, including unauthorized partitions on the premises. The incident has prompted a broader review of fire safety compliance. The first floor of the building was designated for children's activities, while the upper floors were for residential use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

