Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire

In a commendable display of valor, four Indian migrant workers in Singapore have been honored for their decisive role in rescuing 16 children and six adults from a raging fire in a shophouse. Their quick actions saved lives, as they used a scaffold and ladder to facilitate the emergency operation.

The young victims included Mark Shankar Pawanovich, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and a 10-year-old Australian girl who tragically succumbed to injuries. The rapid response of the migrant workers was hailed by Singapore's Manpower Ministry, which extended gratitude via the Friends of ACE coins.

Preliminary investigations revealed fire safety violations in the shophouse, including unauthorized partitions on the premises. The incident has prompted a broader review of fire safety compliance. The first floor of the building was designated for children's activities, while the upper floors were for residential use.

