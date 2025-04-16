Left Menu

Puppy Smuggling: Malaysian Man Caught in Singapore

A Malaysian man of Indian origin, Mahentharan Ganesan, was sentenced in Singapore for smuggling a puppy concealed in a laundry bag from Malaysia. Despite initially refusing, financial difficulties led him to undertake illegal animal transportation, directed by an unknown 'Mr Dog'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:04 IST
Puppy Smuggling: Malaysian Man Caught in Singapore
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Malaysian man of Indian origin, Mahentharan Ganesan, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and fined SGD2,500 for smuggling a puppy into Singapore. The puppy was concealed in a laundry bag within the spare tire compartment of Ganesan's vehicle.

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers detected the animal during an inspection at the Tuas checkpoint, linking southern Malaysia to Singapore. Court documents reveal that Ganesan operated a transportation company and was embroiled in illegal activities due to financial distress.

Under pressure from an unidentified person he owed money to, Ganesan attempted to repay his debt through illicit transport jobs, mostly under the instruction of a mystery man referred to as 'Mr Dog'. The full extent of Ganesan's operations, including the number of animals smuggled, remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025