Puppy Smuggling: Malaysian Man Caught in Singapore

A Malaysian man of Indian origin, Mahentharan Ganesan, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and fined SGD2,500 for smuggling a puppy into Singapore. The puppy was concealed in a laundry bag within the spare tire compartment of Ganesan's vehicle.

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers detected the animal during an inspection at the Tuas checkpoint, linking southern Malaysia to Singapore. Court documents reveal that Ganesan operated a transportation company and was embroiled in illegal activities due to financial distress.

Under pressure from an unidentified person he owed money to, Ganesan attempted to repay his debt through illicit transport jobs, mostly under the instruction of a mystery man referred to as 'Mr Dog'. The full extent of Ganesan's operations, including the number of animals smuggled, remains unclear.

