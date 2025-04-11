Left Menu

Vanguard Accelerates Singapore Wafer Fab Amid Geopolitical Risks

Vanguard International Semiconductor is expediting the construction of its 12-inch wafer fab in Singapore due to geopolitical risks. The factory is a joint venture with NXP Semiconductors, with production slated for 2027. The move aims to diversify supply chains and respond to U.S. tariffs.

Updated: 11-04-2025 15:02 IST
Vanguard International Semiconductor has announced the acceleration of its 12-inch wafer fab construction in Singapore. The decision comes amid increasing geopolitical tensions and a desire from customers to diversify chip-making options beyond China.

The fab is part of a joint venture with NXP Semiconductors, and construction is not only on schedule but slightly ahead. Mass production at the site is anticipated by 2027.

Vanguard, known for specializing in legacy chips for varied applications, sees this expansion as a strategic move to navigate uncertainties such as U.S. tariffs and to bolster its manufacturing capabilities against Chinese competitors.

