Cabinet Approves Substantial MSP Hike for Rabi Crops Ahead of Elections

The central government has sanctioned a noteworthy hike of 6.59% in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, now at Rs 2,425 per quintal for the rabi marketing season of 2025-26. This move comes just as states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi gear up for elections, posing it as a significant pre-election strategy.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the elevated MSP for rabi crops echoes the government's commitment to farmer welfare. The price surge, particularly for wheat, underscores a commitment to maintaining a substantial margin over production costs, thereby benefiting the farming community.

In addition to wheat, the MSPs for various rabi crops, including rapeseed/mustard, safflower, lentils, gram, and barley, have also been increased. These adjustments are part of a broader strategy to stimulate domestic production and diversify crop cultivation, ensuring fair compensation for farmers across the nation.

