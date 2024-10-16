Cabinet Approves Substantial MSP Hike for Rabi Crops Ahead of Elections
The Cabinet has announced a 6.59% increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, setting it at Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 rabi season. This hike, significant ahead of key state elections, aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and encourage crop diversification.
- Country:
- India
The central government has sanctioned a noteworthy hike of 6.59% in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, now at Rs 2,425 per quintal for the rabi marketing season of 2025-26. This move comes just as states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi gear up for elections, posing it as a significant pre-election strategy.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the elevated MSP for rabi crops echoes the government's commitment to farmer welfare. The price surge, particularly for wheat, underscores a commitment to maintaining a substantial margin over production costs, thereby benefiting the farming community.
In addition to wheat, the MSPs for various rabi crops, including rapeseed/mustard, safflower, lentils, gram, and barley, have also been increased. These adjustments are part of a broader strategy to stimulate domestic production and diversify crop cultivation, ensuring fair compensation for farmers across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)