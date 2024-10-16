Mumbai Metro Revolutionizes Ticketing with WhatsApp Integration

Mumbai's metro commuters can now experience a significant enhancement in service thanks to the newly launched WhatsApp-based ticketing system. Introduced by Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL), this innovative approach allows passengers to purchase tickets directly through a WhatsApp interface, making travel more accessible and convenient.

The service, powered by PeLocal Fintech, provides a seamless ticketing process where commuters simply send a 'Hi' to a designated number or scan a QR code to buy tickets. This initiative is aimed at improving digital ticketing adoption, reducing paper ticket usage, and simplifying the overall commuter experience in the bustling city.

Ms. Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, emphasized the advantages of using WhatsApp for ticketing, considering its widespread use across India. Meanwhile, Ravi Garg, Meta's Director of Business Messaging in India, highlighted the convenience and speed that the integration promises to over a million daily users. The system is expected to replicate successful outcomes from similar implementations in other Indian cities, significantly enhancing Mumbai's public transport dynamics.

