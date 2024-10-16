Left Menu

Karma Bhushan Awards: Saluting Surat's Finest for Societal Impact

The Karma Bhushan Award ceremony honored 95 Surat Police officers for outstanding societal contributions, including safety initiatives for women and children. The event, organized by Anis Sanstha and Alliance, featured notable guests such as Union Minister C.R. Patil and Bollywood star Ravi Kishan.

Updated: 16-10-2024 18:12 IST
Bollywood star and MP Ravi Kishan, actor Pratik Gandhi, and Simran Kaur graced the event held at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karma Bhushan Award ceremony in Surat celebrated police officers who have significantly impacted society through their commendable work. Organized by Anis Sanstha and Alliance, the event recognized 95 personnel from the Surat Police Department across 25 categories for their dedication and service.

In a move akin to Mumbai's annual Umang Show, Surat's ceremony, held at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Pal on October 13, aimed to honor those ensuring societal safety, particularly for women and children. The event was graced by Union Minister C.R. Patil, as well as Bollywood star and MP Ravi Kishan, actors Pratik Gandhi and Simran Kaur.

Key figures including Shalini Agrawal and Dr. Saurabh Parghi joined the ceremony, highlighting the community's support. The initiative, driven by Anis Sanstha's Geeta Shroff and Subhash Dawar of Alliance, saw concerted efforts by different teams to make the event a success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

