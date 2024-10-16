Festive Motorcycle Sales Sluggish: Industry Faces Challenges

During the ongoing festive season, motorcycle sales have fallen short of expectations, according to Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma. This muted demand raises concerns about the expected growth of 6-8%, which now seems unlikely.

Sharma forecasts a modest 3-5% growth, influencing the overall two-wheeler industry outlook. While central regions like Uttar Pradesh report stable sales, South and East areas face a decline.

Sharma indicated various factors such as delayed monsoons and regional elections as potential influences, emphasizing the industry's difficulty in identifying a clear cause for the current lag.

(With inputs from agencies.)