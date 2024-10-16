Left Menu

Festive Motorcycle Sales Sluggish: Industry Faces Challenges

Motorcycle sales during the current festive season are not meeting expectations, with only a modest growth projected between 3-5%. Bajaj Auto's Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, highlighted muted demand impacts overall two-wheeler industry growth, noting regional sales variations and difficulty in pinpointing specific reasons for the slowdown.

Updated: 16-10-2024 20:16 IST
  • India

During the ongoing festive season, motorcycle sales have fallen short of expectations, according to Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma. This muted demand raises concerns about the expected growth of 6-8%, which now seems unlikely.

Sharma forecasts a modest 3-5% growth, influencing the overall two-wheeler industry outlook. While central regions like Uttar Pradesh report stable sales, South and East areas face a decline.

Sharma indicated various factors such as delayed monsoons and regional elections as potential influences, emphasizing the industry's difficulty in identifying a clear cause for the current lag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

