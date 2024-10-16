Search for Lost Aviators: US Navy Strives to Locate Downed Crew

The US Navy has launched an urgent search operation to locate two aviators whose aircraft went down during a routine training flight on Wednesday. The incident involved an EA-18G Growler jet that crashed east of Mount Rainier at approximately 3:23 pm on Tuesday.

A search team, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter, has been dispatched from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station to locate the crew and assess the site of the crash. Officials have yet to confirm whether the crew ejected before the crash took place.

The EA-18G Growler, a variant similar to the F/A-18F Super Hornet, belongs to Whidbey Island's Electronic Attack Squadron, which recently completed deployments aboard the USS Dwight D Eisenhower. The incident highlights the inherent dangers of military flight training and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)