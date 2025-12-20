Left Menu

Ten Arrested in Bangladesh for Lynching of Hindu Man

Ten individuals have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker. Accused of blasphemy, Das was beaten, hanged, and set on fire by a mob. The interim government condemned the violence, promising justice for this horrific act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:04 IST
Ten Arrested in Bangladesh for Lynching of Hindu Man
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested ten individuals linked to the vicious lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu garment factory worker. Accused of blasphemy, Das was gruesomely beaten, hanged, and subsequently set ablaze by an enraged mob in Baluka, Mymensingh. The news of this shocking incident has provoked widespread condemnation.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local police worked together to apprehend the suspects, conducting operations across different locations. Among the ten arrested, seven were detained by the RAB and three by the police, with the suspects' ages ranging from 19 to 46. The interim government has stepped forward to denounce this brutal act of violence.

The body of the deceased was recovered by police from the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and sent for autopsy. In the aftermath, the government expressed its commitment to ensuring justice and reiterated that such acts of violence have no place in Bangladesh. This incident comes amid rising tensions faced by the Hindu minority in the country following political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025