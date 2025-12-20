Ten Arrested in Bangladesh for Lynching of Hindu Man

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested ten individuals linked to the vicious lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu garment factory worker. Accused of blasphemy, Das was gruesomely beaten, hanged, and subsequently set ablaze by an enraged mob in Baluka, Mymensingh. The news of this shocking incident has provoked widespread condemnation.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local police worked together to apprehend the suspects, conducting operations across different locations. Among the ten arrested, seven were detained by the RAB and three by the police, with the suspects' ages ranging from 19 to 46. The interim government has stepped forward to denounce this brutal act of violence.

The body of the deceased was recovered by police from the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and sent for autopsy. In the aftermath, the government expressed its commitment to ensuring justice and reiterated that such acts of violence have no place in Bangladesh. This incident comes amid rising tensions faced by the Hindu minority in the country following political upheaval.

