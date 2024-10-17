Top Financial Stories: Speculations, Job Cuts, Strikes, and Sanctions

In a whirlwind of economic and political developments, the Financial Times presents several notable stories drawing attention to pivotal global events.

BHP's CEO, Mike Henry, recently visited South Africa, sparking fresh speculation about a revival of the company's $50.65 billion bid for Anglo American, a major player based in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Airbus has announced plans to reduce its workforce by up to 2,500 within its defence and space sectors, a response to escalating costs and fierce market competition. Furthermore, London's transport system braces for disruptions as workers plan strikes over pay disputes, marking a significant event since March 2022. In the realm of international politics, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering sanctions against Israeli far-right ministers amidst growing concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza and other regions.

