Nirmala Sitharaman Strengthens India-Mexico Ties with Key Official Visit

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman commenced her official visit to Mexico and the USA on Thursday, receiving a warm reception at Guadalajara Airport by India's Ambassador to Mexico, Pankaj Sharma. This marks her inaugural trip to Mexico, with the primary objective of strengthening India-Mexico bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, technology, and innovation.

The itinerary, spanning October 17 to 20, includes engagements with Guadalajara and Mexico City's political and business leaders across various sectors. The Ministry of Finance underscored this visit as a testament to the flourishing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In what is considered Mexico's 'Silicon Valley,' Sitharaman will chair a Tech Leaders' Roundtable, convening global technology leaders, including delegates from significant Indian IT enterprises. This platform will facilitate discussions to boost cooperation in technology and innovation, seeking to expand bilateral collaborations. Furthermore, her itinerary includes visiting Tata Consultancy Service's Mexico headquarters, a substantial player in the region's IT industry, and meeting with her Mexican counterpart for discussions on enhancing financial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)