Inspiring Futures: Charity Event Brightens Lives at Chhattisgarh Orphanage

RAIPUR: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with UP Stream Raipur, hosted a charitable event at the Baal Aashram orphanage under the Chhattisgarh Jan Kalyan Sangh Samiti. The initiative provided essential supplies and infused joy through activities, benefiting over 60 children and aiming to empower underprivileged children with support and care.

The charity event, spearheaded by Ashutosh Kumar Sahu with a team of nine volunteers, presented a wide range of donations, including basic foods like rice and flour, educational supplies such as notebooks, and recreational items. Engaging activities like singing and dancing helped nurture the children's confidence, ensuring an uplifting experience at the institution.

Reflecting a dedication to community support, Sahu emphasized the value of ongoing initiatives, praising the inspiring resilience of the children. The event not only marked a collaboration success but also initiated plans to widen the effort, seeking partnerships to extend aid across India, imparting essential resources and emotional well-being for more children.

