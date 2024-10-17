Left Menu

Inspiring Futures: Charity Event Brightens Lives at Chhattisgarh Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation and UP Stream Raipur organized a charity event at Baal Aashram, providing essential supplies and activities for over 60 children. This initiative aims to support underprivileged children, promoting hope and empowerment through collaboration with local organizations in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:10 IST
Inspiring Futures: Charity Event Brightens Lives at Chhattisgarh Orphanage
IYDF and UP Stream Raipur Join Forces to Support Orphans in Raipur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RAIPUR: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with UP Stream Raipur, hosted a charitable event at the Baal Aashram orphanage under the Chhattisgarh Jan Kalyan Sangh Samiti. The initiative provided essential supplies and infused joy through activities, benefiting over 60 children and aiming to empower underprivileged children with support and care.

The charity event, spearheaded by Ashutosh Kumar Sahu with a team of nine volunteers, presented a wide range of donations, including basic foods like rice and flour, educational supplies such as notebooks, and recreational items. Engaging activities like singing and dancing helped nurture the children's confidence, ensuring an uplifting experience at the institution.

Reflecting a dedication to community support, Sahu emphasized the value of ongoing initiatives, praising the inspiring resilience of the children. The event not only marked a collaboration success but also initiated plans to widen the effort, seeking partnerships to extend aid across India, imparting essential resources and emotional well-being for more children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024