New World Bank Report Highlights Gender Disparities in Armenia's Labor Market

A recent report from the World Bank, titled the "Armenia Country Gender Assessment," reveals that less than half of working-age women in Armenia participate in the labour force, primarily due to caregiving responsibilities for children and disabled family members. Among those who do work, women earn, on average, 25% to 30% less than their male counterparts in similar roles.

The report highlights several critical issues regarding gender disparities in Armenia’s labor market:

Low Labor Force Participation: Despite 68% of women pursuing tertiary education compared to 52% of men, many women remain outside the workforce. This discrepancy indicates that societal beliefs about gender roles significantly impact women's participation, overshadowing their educational achievements.

Potential Economic Gains: Carolin Geginat, the World Bank Country Manager for Armenia, noted, “Armenia is foregoing important growth dividends by not encouraging more women to join the labour force.” The report suggests that achieving gender parity in labour force participation could boost Armenia’s GDP by 4% to 6%.

Wage Discrepancies: The current wage gap is alarming, with women earning approximately 70% of what men earn in similar occupations. The report emphasizes that ensuring equal wages is essential to encouraging women's entry into the workforce.

Educational Enrollment: Men's enrollment in higher education has stagnated at around 44%, contrasting sharply with women's 65%. This gap highlights the need for initiatives to motivate men to pursue higher education and broaden their career opportunities.

Underrepresentation in Leadership: Women remain underrepresented in decision-making roles, including in governmental positions. While women make up 35.5% of the National Assembly, they hold only 17% of ministerial roles and 18% of deputy ministerial positions.

Social Norms and Gender Roles

The report indicates that traditional gender roles heavily influence women's labour market trends, despite an increase in women's presence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. However, women predominantly occupy lower-paid sectors such as education and social work, while men continue to dominate higher-paying fields like engineering and technology.

Addressing Gender-Based Violence

The report also addresses the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in Armenia, with 18% of ever-partnered women aged 15-59 reporting experiences of domestic violence in their lifetimes. This underreported issue is intertwined with the broader challenges women face in the workforce.

Policy Recommendations for Systemic Change

The World Bank report presents actionable policy recommendations aimed at closing the gender gap in Armenia:

Promote Equitable Caregiving: Encourage shared caregiving responsibilities among men and women through awareness campaigns, parental leave policies, and incentives for fathers to participate in childcare.

Increase Accessibility to Childcare Services: Improve access to affordable childcare to support working mothers.

Enhance Vocational Training: Provide vocational training in sectors where women are underrepresented to enhance their employability.

Encourage STEM Participation: Motivate girls to pursue STEM fields and make training relevant to labor market needs for a smooth transition from education to work.

Implement Equal Pay Policies: Mandate equal remuneration for work of equal value to address wage disparities.

Invest in Women’s Leadership: Foster female leadership through gender-sensitive education, training programs, and community support for role models.

The "Armenia Country Gender Assessment" serves as a critical resource for understanding the gender gaps in Armenia’s labor market and the socio-economic implications of these disparities. By implementing the proposed recommendations, Armenia can harness the potential of its female population, fostering economic growth and promoting a more equitable society.