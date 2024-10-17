Left Menu

Indian Railways Slashes Advance Seat Reservation Period

The Indian Railway Board has announced a significant change in its advance reservation policy, reducing the period from 120 to 60 days starting November 1, 2024. This adjustment excludes specific express trains and foreign tourist reservations. Current bookings made before this date will remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has announced a major alteration in its advance seat reservation policy, cutting down the period from 120 days to 60 days. This change will take effect from November 1, 2024, according to a Railway Board circular dated October 16, 2024.

Bookings made under the previous 120-day advance reservation period, until October 31, will not be affected. The Board noted that while the reduction in the reservation period will be implemented across most services, certain day-time express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will retain their current shorter reservation periods.

Additionally, the reservation limit for foreign tourists will remain unchanged at 365 days. This decision reverses a policy change from March 2015 when the advance reservation period was extended from 60 to 120 days. The circular did not disclose reasons for the latest revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

