18th National Seminar at Goa University Highlights NSS Data and Policy Insights

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), successfully hosted the 18th National Seminar at Goa University in Panaji, Goa, on April 8th and 9th, 2025. The seminar served as a platform for presenting valuable insights from the National Sample Survey (NSS) 78th Round: Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS), 79th Round: Consumer Expenditure and AYUSH, the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), and the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI). This seminar drew a diverse group of attendees, including academic researchers, statisticians, and students from across India, offering an opportunity to deepen the understanding of NSS data and its application in national policymaking.

Inaugural Session: A Celebration of Technological Advancements in Data Collection

The seminar kicked off with an insightful Inaugural Address by Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General of NSS, highlighting the continued technological evolution in MoSPI's data collection practices. She emphasized the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the accessibility, transparency, and timeliness of survey data. Additionally, Ms. Rathore noted significant initiatives such as the introduction of monthly estimates from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), district-level labour statistics, and the upcoming Domestic Tourism and National Household Travel Surveys, which are expected to have a profound impact on evidence-based policymaking across sectors.

The seminar was graced by distinguished figures, including Shri Pravin Srivastava, the Former Secretary of MoSPI and Chief Statistician of India, and Prof. Harilal B. Menon, the Vice Chancellor of Goa University. In his Welcome Address, Shri Srivastava commended the efforts of NSO and MoSPI in integrating digital innovation with survey implementation, making data collection more efficient and impactful.

Prof. Menon, in his remarks, underscored the significant role academic institutions play in fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making. He spoke of the evolving role of statistics as “a tool for social listening,” which amplifies the voices of citizens and shapes public policy. Prof. Menon also highlighted the pioneering efforts of Goa University, which is the first in India to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) curriculum. As part of this initiative, the university now mandates the submission of research papers in the final semester of all master's programs, with NSS data serving as a critical resource for this academic endeavor.

Cultural Program: A Tribute to India’s Diverse Heritage

Following the inaugural session, participants enjoyed a cultural program featuring a mesmerizing Bharatnatyam dance performance, a classical art form from South India, and the vibrant Goan folk dance Fhugdi, which offered a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region. The cultural performances set a celebratory tone for the seminar and provided a brief but meaningful diversion from the serious discussions on statistical data.

Technical Sessions: Groundbreaking Research and Data Insights

The two-day seminar was structured around five technical sessions, during which 14 research papers were presented. These papers focused on a wide range of topics, including ICT skill disparities, financial inclusion, youth digital literacy, household consumption patterns, machine learning applications in predicting NSS estimates, and an exploration of multidimensional poverty using neural networks. Other topics included the utilization of AYUSH healthcare services, trends in contract labor, informal sector productivity, and the dynamics of app-based services. These studies offered invaluable empirical analyses that contributed to a more nuanced understanding of India’s socio-economic landscape.

Each technical session was chaired by prominent experts from both academia and the government. Some of the key chairs included Dr. G.C. Manna, Former Chairman of the NSS 78th Round Working Group; Shri Pravin Srivastava, Former Chairman of the NSS 79th Round Working Group; Shri Siddhartha Kundu, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Household Survey Division, NSO; and Prof. Ankush Agrawal from IIT Delhi’s Department of Economics. Their leadership ensured in-depth discussions and a thorough examination of each research paper, fostering an environment of intellectual exchange and collaboration.

Special Session: Practical Applications of NSS Data in Policy Design

A special session during the seminar featured presentations by representatives from the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and a private survey agency. The session provided attendees with an in-depth understanding of how NSS data is used in the design and implementation of government programs and policies. The focus was on real-world applications of NSS findings, showcasing how this data supports decision-making processes at both the central and state levels.

Acknowledging Excellence: Felicitation of Authors and Presenters

The seminar culminated with a certificate distribution ceremony, where all authors and presenters were felicitated by the NSO, MoSPI, for their valuable contributions. This ceremony acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the scholars and researchers who presented their papers, further encouraging future participation in such seminars.

Closing Remarks: Strengthening Collaboration Between Data Producers and Users

Shri Pravin Srivastava, in his Concluding Remarks, emphasized the importance of collaboration between official statisticians and external experts in improving the quality and utility of national data. He lauded MoSPI’s recent initiatives to introduce new curricula incorporating NSS data, which aims to enhance the internal research capabilities of government agencies. Shri Srivastava also pointed to innovations such as AI and Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technologies, which have significantly improved data collection processes, reducing respondent burden and improving data quality.

The seminar closed with a collective commitment to deepening the synergy between data producers, policymakers, and users of statistical data. The event reinforced the importance of maintaining a responsive and adaptive statistical system that can meet the evolving needs of the country, promote evidence-based governance, and ensure sustainable development.

Conclusion: Promoting Evidence-Based Governance

The National Seminar at Goa University was a resounding success, serving as a valuable platform for sharing cutting-edge research and fostering collaboration between statisticians, researchers, and policymakers. The discussions underscored the central role of NSS and other national surveys in shaping informed, data-driven decisions that impact every facet of India’s socio-economic landscape. As MoSPI continues to evolve in its approach to data collection, transparency, and technological innovation, initiatives such as this seminar ensure that the statistical system remains at the forefront of national development.

For more details on the survey reports and upcoming statistical initiatives, please visit the official MoSPI website at www.mospi.gov.in. You can also watch the recorded sessions of the seminar on MoSPI's YouTube Channel @GoIStats.