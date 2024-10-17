ILO and BMZ Issue Call for Stronger Social Dialogue in Transition to Low-Carbon Economy

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have issued a Call to Action for embedding social dialogue into the global transition towards a low-carbon economy. This announcement, titled "Fostering Social Dialogue for a Just Transition to a Resilient Low-Carbon Economy", was made at the inaugural Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) and accompanied by a roadmap for its implementation.

Co-signed by the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and the International Confederation of Trade Unions (ITUC), alongside social partners from Germany and South Africa, the Call to Action highlights the critical role of workers' and employers' organizations in shaping climate policies at both the national and international levels.

"Social dialogue can forge a strong social consensus to enable a just transition to a low-carbon economy," said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo. He emphasized the need for enhanced contributions from workers and employers in climate policy-making to achieve this goal.

Key Initiatives and Global Impact

To support this vision, the ILO and BMZ unveiled a project focused on integrating decent work and just transition principles into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for climate action. The initiative aims to strengthen the role of social partners by promoting tripartite cooperation—engaging governments, workers, and employers—in ten countries across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

This initiative includes the development of inclusive, gender-responsive just transition policy frameworks and measures. The project, which is expected to launch by the end of 2024, aligns with broader global goals, particularly those related to decent work, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

Hamburg Sustainability Conference: Driving the SDG Agenda Forward

The Hamburg Sustainability Conference, held from 7-8 October 2024, was initiated by the German Government and chaired by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. Coming in the wake of the Summit of the Future and just before the G20 Summit in Brazil and COP29 in Azerbaijan, the HSC aimed to push forward global efforts to tackle climate change and meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree target.

The conference attracted a diverse array of stakeholders, including international organizations, governments, the private sector, and civil society, all united by the urgency of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The ILO played an active role in discussions on social dialogue, skills for a green future, SMEs in low-carbon economies, and other critical issues.

The HSC's emphasis on mutual trust, collaboration, and private-sector partnerships resulted in several new initiatives that will leverage global expertise to accelerate sustainable development and climate action. The HSC is expected to continue as a key platform, with additional meetings planned through 2026 to drive forward these objectives.

By embedding social dialogue into climate action, the ILO and BMZ are setting a transformative example for how nations can transition to greener economies while ensuring that the process is just, inclusive, and resilient for all workers and communities.