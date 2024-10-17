Left Menu

President Murmu's Pioneering Visit: Strengthening India-Malawi Ties

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Malawi marks a historic diplomatic milestone as she becomes the first Indian Head of State to visit the African nation. Her visit underscores the increasing trade and investment ties between India and Africa, focusing on sectors like telecommunications, IT, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:47 IST
President Murmu's Pioneering Visit: Strengthening India-Malawi Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu's groundbreaking visit to Malawi highlights Africa's growing significance as a trade and investment hub for India. Her presence in Malawi marks her as the first Indian President to step foot in the African nation, strengthening historic ties between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of her three-nation tour, which also included Algeria and Mauritania. Murmu emphasized the growth in trade and investment by Indian companies in Africa's various sectors, including telecommunications, IT, and education, amidst a backdrop of historic diplomatic relations.

During her two-day visit to Malawi, President Murmu is set to engage in bilateral talks with local leaders, interact with trade and industry key figures, and connect with the Indian diaspora. Her visit accentuates India's strategic interest in Africa as both regions look forward to expanding cooperation in energy, minerals, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024