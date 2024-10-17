Train Derailment Shakes Dima Hasao: Relief Efforts Underway
Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed in Assam's Dima Hasao district, causing temporary suspension of train services. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. An accident relief team is on-site to manage rescue operations while the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
In a recent incident, eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Northeast Frontier Railway officials confirmed that the derailment occurred on Thursday afternoon at precisely 3.55 pm.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of fatalities or major injuries. The affected train sections include the power car and engine. While the exact cause of the derailment has not been determined, an investigation is underway.
In response to the situation, an accident relief medical train, accompanied by senior officials, has departed from Lumding to oversee rescue and restoration efforts. The incident has also led to the suspension of train services on the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section, as per the officials.
