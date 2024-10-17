Left Menu

Tata Chemicals Sees Major Profit Dip in Q2

Tata Chemicals reported a significant 54.67% decline in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 194 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. Contributing factors included flat revenue and weather-impacted operations. Despite lower profits, the company showed resilience through strategic focus on customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:48 IST
Tata Chemicals Sees Major Profit Dip in Q2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Chemicals announced a steep 54.67% decrease in consolidated net profit for the second quarter, with figures dropping to Rs 194 crore. This represents a marked downturn from Rs 428 crore during the same period of the previous year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The firm maintained flat revenue from operations at Rs 3,999 crore, nearly identical to the Rs 3,998 crore reported in the second quarter of FY24. While India's soda ash demand remained stable, markets in the Americas and Europe, particularly the container glass segment, faced subdued demand.

R Mukundan, Tata Chemicals' Managing Director and CEO, attributed part of the profit challenges to extreme weather conditions that affected the Mithapur operations. Yet, the company saw improved performance relative to the previous quarter, driven by increased sales volume and better soda ash realisation. Tata Chemicals continues its commitment to customer relationships and sustainable, digitised operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024