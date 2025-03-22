Left Menu

Harnessing Rain Energy: A Frontier in Water Sustainability

Innovative solutions to water scarcity are emerging, focusing on harnessing rain energy and atmospheric water generation. Experts, including Dr. Visakh Vaikuntanathan, are working on all-weather cells to extract rain energy. Meanwhile, Navkaran Singh Bagga's company pioneers atmospheric water systems in India, aiming to ensure sustainable water solutions.

As climate change and extreme weather events continue to threaten fresh water availability, experts are turning to innovative solutions. This year, on UN World Water Day, stakeholders highlight groundbreaking ideas to tackle India's persistent water scarcity.

Dr. Visakh Vaikuntanathan from Shiv Nadar University is pioneering a novel concept that captures energy from rain at varying intensities. His team's 'all-weather' cells, functioning as both solar and rain cells, can be integrated into rooftops and drainage systems, offering a promising approach to sustainable energy.

In another notable initiative, Navkaran Singh Bagga's Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems uses atmospheric technology to generate drinking water in diverse climates. This company, operating in 15 countries, recently launched its Water-on-Want initiative in several Indian states. Addressing the Himalayas' vital role in water flow, technology is pivotal for monitoring glaciers, crucial for predicting and mitigating potential water crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

